4 of 10 most in-demand US jobs are in healthcare

The most in-demand healthcare job paying over $100,000 is clinical psychologist, according to a Sept. 10 report from CNBC based on research from job search platform Ladders. 

To determine the most in-demand high-paying jobs, Ladders looked at occupations with the highest number of openings between January and August that pay more than $100,000. 

Four of the 10 jobs identified are in the healthcare industry. 

The most in-demand healthcare jobs: 

4. Clinical psychologist

7. Dentist 

9. Primary care physician

10. Adult psychiatrist 

