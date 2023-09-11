4 of 10 most in-demand US jobs are in healthcare

The most in-demand healthcare job paying over $100,000 is clinical psychologist, according to a Sept. 10 report from CNBC based on research from job search platform Ladders.
To determine the most in-demand high-paying jobs, Ladders looked at occupations with the highest number of openings between January and August that pay more than $100,000.
Four of the 10 jobs identified are in the healthcare industry.
The most in-demand healthcare jobs:
4. Clinical psychologist
7. Dentist
9. Primary care physician
10. Adult psychiatrist