4 medical exams that ChatGPT has passed so far

Claire Wallace  

ChatGPT, an online chatbot created by OpenAI, has shown success passing several national benchmarking exams, including the SAT, the GRE and a bar exam. It has even shown the ability to pass the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam. 

Here are four medical exams ChatGPT has passed so far: 

1. ChatGPT scored a 58 percent on a common study exam used by physicians preparing for a board certification in ophthalmology. 

2. ChatGPT passed three exams associated with the United States Medical Licensing Exam at 60 percent accuracy with no prior reinforcement or training. 

3. ChatGPT passed a college-level microbiology quiz created by science journalist Alex Berezow, PhD, with a score of 95 percent. 

4. ChatGPT passed a Stanford (Calif.) Medical School clinical reasoning final exam with a score of 72 percent. Medical school students need a score of 70 percent to advance from the course. 

