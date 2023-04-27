4 medical exams that ChatGPT has passed so far

ChatGPT, an online chatbot created by OpenAI, has shown success passing several national benchmarking exams, including the SAT, the GRE and a bar exam. It has even shown the ability to pass the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam.

Here are four medical exams ChatGPT has passed so far:

1. ChatGPT scored a 58 percent on a common study exam used by physicians preparing for a board certification in ophthalmology.

2. ChatGPT passed three exams associated with the United States Medical Licensing Exam at 60 percent accuracy with no prior reinforcement or training.

3. ChatGPT passed a college-level microbiology quiz created by science journalist Alex Berezow, PhD, with a score of 95 percent.

4. ChatGPT passed a Stanford (Calif.) Medical School clinical reasoning final exam with a score of 72 percent. Medical school students need a score of 70 percent to advance from the course.