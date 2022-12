Patient safety reporter Leapfrog has released a list of the best ASCs in the U.S. for two years in a row. The award is based on key factors including infection rates and error prevention.

Four surgery centers making the list in 2021 and 2022:

1. Reno (Nev.) Orthopedic Surgery Center

2. Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply, N.C.)

3. Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.)

4. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopedic Surgery Center