4 ASC moves in Texas

ASC activity has ramped up in the South — particularly in Texas.

Here are four updates on the ASC market in Texas reported by Becker's since Aug. 2:

1. Webster, Texas-based CLS Health acquired Southeast Houston Cardiology, further expanding into the Houston metropolitan area. The acquisition comes shortly after CLS' merger with Clear Lake Cardiovascular Consultants.

2. Ascension Medical Group opened Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center in Georgetown, Texas, on Aug. 21. The 60,000-square-foot facility is a multispecialty health center that includes the Georgetown Surgery Center and an outpatient surgery center.

3. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has become the first ASC in the region to perform a robotic sacrocolpopexy using the da Vinci X robot.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners formed a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Methodist Health System, its third in 2023, following its partnerships with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Columbus-based Ohio Health earlier this year.