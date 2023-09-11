ASC activity in the South: 4 updates

Here are four moves regarding Southern ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 14:

1. The Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center has broken ground on a 4,620-square-foot expansion.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist submitted a cost overrun application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' certificate-of-need division, seeking an additional $34.7 million for its ASC, which was originally estimated to cost $38.7 million.

3. Ascension Medical Group opened Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center in Georgetown, Texas, on Aug. 21. The 60,000-square-foot facility is a multispecialty health center that includes the Georgetown Surgery Center and an outpatient surgery center.

4. Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is starting construction this fall on a $15.3 million ASC with four operating rooms and two procedural rooms in Carolina Forest, S.C.