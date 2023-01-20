3 trends ASCs need to watch

A growing interest in ASCs from health systems, the expansion of less common specialties, and the increased use of robots are three trends ASCs should keep an eye on in 2023.

William Evans, vice president of surgical services and orthopedics at Minneapolis-based Allina Health connected with Becker's to answer, "What does 2023 have in store for the ASC industry?"

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

William Evans: Three interrelated trends will significantly accelerate in 2023:

1. First, large healthcare delivery systems will rapidly advance their participation in ASCs as a means of simultaneously enabling strategic growth of vital surgical specialties and achieving population health and value-based care contract improvements.

2. Second, there will be expansion of less common specialties utilizing ASC, especially cardiovascular and spine. Cardiovascular, in particular, will stand out as one of the largest growth opportunities for the industry for the next several years.

3. Finally, utilization of robots in ASCs will continue to expand as ASCs seek to increase volumes and surgical practices become increasingly ambulatory.