3 physicians suing former employers 

Here are three physicians who have filed suits against their former employers since Nov. 15:

1. Otolaryngologist Yi Kao, MD, sued his former employer, State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Medical Center, for allegedly wrongly terminating his privileges. His privileges were terminated in June when the state issued a subpoena after a staff member reported Dr. Kao's hands trembled during a procedure and he had complained of vision issues.

Dr. Kao underwent an evaluation by two ophthalmologists who deemed him capable of performing surgical procedures.

2. Gynecologist Timothy Hardy, MD, sued Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center for revoking his hospital privileges, an action he claims the hospital took because he made complaints that the facility put finances before patient care, The Virginian-Pilot reported Jan. 18. Dr. Hardy is seeking reinstatement of his hospital privileges and an undisclosed amount in damages.

3. Anesthesiologist Michael Joyner, MD, filed a lawsuit against Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for allegedly violating his protected speech following his suspension after publicly criticizing the National Institutes of Health. The suit alleges that Mayo Clinic retaliated against him for comments made during interviews and fabricated reports of problematic behavior to justify firing him in 2023.