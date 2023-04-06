ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 medical companies offering warranties, lifetime guarantees

Claire Wallace -  

Since the start of the year, three medical companies have announced warranties or lifetime guarantees on their devices, medications or procedures: 

1. Neurosurgeon Michael Verdon, DO, partnered with Marvel Group to offer a spine surgery warranty covering spinal fusion patients. 

2. RedHill launched a money-back warranty program for its Helicobacter pylori eradication therapy, Talicia. If the medication does not work following a full treatment course, patients are eligible for a refund. 

3. Edward DelSole, MD, partnered with Geisinger Health Plan and devicemaker Medacta Group to perform the first lumbar spinal fusion surgery with a lifetime guarantee. 

