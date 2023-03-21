RedHill launches warranty program for GI medication

Biopharmaceutical company RedHill has launched a money-back warranty program for its Helicobacter pylori eradication therapy, Talicia.

RedHill has committed to reimbursing patients out of pocket if the medication does not work, once patients complete the full 14-day treatment course and complete post-treatment confirmation testing, according to a March 21 news release from the company.

Talicia is the most prescribed branded agent by gastroenterologists. H. pylori infection is the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer, and about 35 percent of the U.S. population has it.

More than 27,000 Americans are diagnosed with gastric cancer annually.

This warranty program is the first of its kind for a widespread, community-treated condition, according to the release.