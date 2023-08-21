3 hospital, health system layoffs in 3 weeks

Here are three hospitals and health systems laying off employees that Becker's has reported on since July 27:

1. Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare is laying off 76 employees at its specialty hospital in DeSoto, Texas, according to WARN filings from July 27.

2. Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health is laying off hundreds of employees, including 20 percent of leadership positions, due to "current national and statewide economic trends."

3. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health will lay off 246 employees after it ends services at a behavioral health facility in Raleigh on Sept. 30, according to a WARN notice filed July 21 with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.