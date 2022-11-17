3 healthcare-related employees named to Forbes' top 50 workplace leaders list

Three individuals working in the field of health and mental healthcare have been named to Forbes' inaugural list of 50 leaders who are shaping the future of the workplace.

The list highlights workers who are shaping conversations about the future of workplace flexibility, mental health, burnout and more.

1. Iman Abuzeid: Ms. Abuzeid is the co-founder and CEO of Incredible Health, a LinkedIn-style job website for nurses.

2. Muriel Clauson: Ms. Clauson is the co-founder and CEO of start-up Anthill, which gives 'deskless workers' access to information about available healthcare plans, among other things, through a secure text messaging app.

3. Adam Grant, PhD: Dr. Grant is an organizational psychologist and a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.