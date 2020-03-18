3 ASCs closing due to COVID-19

Surgery centers are closing across the country due to COVID-19.

Here is a list of the most recent ASC closures:

• The Waverly Lake Surgery Center in Albany, Ore., closed last week after a staff member was potentially exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Read more here.

• Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., closed the Parkview Inverness Surgery Center and Parkview Premier Surgery Tuesday after putting visitor restrictions in place and canceling surgeries to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.

Has your ASC been affected by COVID-19? To share your story, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com

