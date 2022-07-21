29 states ranked by number of health data breaches in June

Seventy healthcare data breaches affecting 500 or more records were reported in June to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights, according to a July 20 report from HIPAA Journal.

Although healthcare networks continue to fall victim to data breaches in large numbers, according to data from the last two years, the number of healthcare data breaches has remained stable year over year, with the number of incidents in the last six months equivalent to the same time period last year.

Data breaches during the month of June were reported in a total of 29 states and the District of Columbia. Most of the breaches were attributed to hacking, at 81 percent.

States with breached healthcare data in June:

States with five breaches:

1. Washington

States with four breaches:

1. California

2. New Jersey

3. North Carolina

4. Ohio

5. South Carolina

6. Texas

7. Virginia

States with three breaches:

1. Alabama

2. Missouri

3. Nebraska

4. New York

States with two breaches:

1. Delaware

2. Illinois

3. Kansas

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

6. Pennsylvania

7. Tennessee

8. District of Columbia

States with one breach:

1. Arizona

2. Colorado

3. Connecticut

4. Delaware

5. Florida

6. Georgia

7. Hawaii

8. Massachusetts

9. Mississippi

10. Wisconsin