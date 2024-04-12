29 physician specialties ranked by 2024 salaries

Orthopedic surgeons have been named the top-earning physician specialists for 2024, with an average annual salary of $558,000, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

Twenty-nine physician specialties ranked by 2024 salaries:

1. Orthopedic surgeons: $558,000

2. Plastic surgeons: $536,000

3. Cardiologists: $525,000

4. Urologists: $515,000

5. Gastroenterologists: $512,000

6. Radiologists: $498,000

7. Dermatologists: $479,000

8. Anesthesiologists: $472,000

9. Oncologists: $464,000

10. Otolaryngologists: $459,000

11. General surgeons: $423,000

12. Ophthalmologists: $409,000

13. Critical care specialists: $401,000

14. Pulmonary medicine specialists: $397,000

15. Emergency medicine specialists: $379,000

16. Pathologists: $366,000

17. Obstetricians and gynecologists: $352,000

18. Neurologists: $343,000

19. Nephrologists: $341,000

20. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $341,000

21. Psychiatry: $323,000

22. Allergy and immunology specialists: $307,000

23. Rheumatologists: $286,000

24. Internal medicine specialists: $282,000

25. Family medicine specialists: $272,000

26. Public health and preventive medicine specialists: $263,000

27. Infectious disease specialists: $261,000

28. Pediatricians: $260,000

29. Diabetes and endocrinology specialists: $256,000