ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

29 physician specialties ranked by 2024 salaries

Claire Wallace -  

Orthopedic surgeons have been named the top-earning physician specialists for 2024, with an average annual salary of $558,000, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12. 

Twenty-nine physician specialties ranked by 2024 salaries: 

1. Orthopedic surgeons: $558,000

2. Plastic surgeons: $536,000

3. Cardiologists: $525,000 

4. Urologists: $515,000

5. Gastroenterologists: $512,000

6. Radiologists: $498,000

7. Dermatologists: $479,000 

8. Anesthesiologists: $472,000 

9. Oncologists: $464,000 

10. Otolaryngologists: $459,000 

11. General surgeons: $423,000

12. Ophthalmologists: $409,000

13. Critical care specialists: $401,000 

14. Pulmonary medicine specialists: $397,000 

15. Emergency medicine specialists: $379,000 

16. Pathologists: $366,000 

17. Obstetricians and gynecologists: $352,000 

18. Neurologists: $343,000 

19. Nephrologists: $341,000 

20. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $341,000

21. Psychiatry: $323,000 

22. Allergy and immunology specialists: $307,000 

23. Rheumatologists: $286,000 

24. Internal medicine specialists: $282,000 

25. Family medicine specialists: $272,000 

26. Public health and preventive medicine specialists: $263,000

27. Infectious disease specialists: $261,000 

28. Pediatricians: $260,000 

29. Diabetes and endocrinology specialists: $256,000

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast