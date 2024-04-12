29 physician specialties ranked by 2024 salaries

Orthopedic surgeons have been named the top-earning physician specialists for 2024, with an average annual salary of $558,000, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.
Twenty-nine physician specialties ranked by 2024 salaries:
1. Orthopedic surgeons: $558,000
2. Plastic surgeons: $536,000
3. Cardiologists: $525,000
4. Urologists: $515,000
5. Gastroenterologists: $512,000
6. Radiologists: $498,000
7. Dermatologists: $479,000
8. Anesthesiologists: $472,000
9. Oncologists: $464,000
10. Otolaryngologists: $459,000
11. General surgeons: $423,000
12. Ophthalmologists: $409,000
13. Critical care specialists: $401,000
14. Pulmonary medicine specialists: $397,000
15. Emergency medicine specialists: $379,000
16. Pathologists: $366,000
17. Obstetricians and gynecologists: $352,000
18. Neurologists: $343,000
19. Nephrologists: $341,000
20. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $341,000
21. Psychiatry: $323,000
22. Allergy and immunology specialists: $307,000
23. Rheumatologists: $286,000
24. Internal medicine specialists: $282,000
25. Family medicine specialists: $272,000
26. Public health and preventive medicine specialists: $263,000
27. Infectious disease specialists: $261,000
28. Pediatricians: $260,000
29. Diabetes and endocrinology specialists: $256,000