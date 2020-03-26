27 states canceling elective procedures
Several state governors have issued executive orders to cancel elective surgical procedures in their state.
These 27 states have canceled elective procedures for the foreseeable future, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:
Alabama: suspended elective procedures on March 19
Alaska: canceled elective procedures on March 19
Arizona: suspended elective procedures on March 21
Colorado: suspended elective procedures until April 13 on March 19
Florida: halted elective procedures on March 20
Illinois: recommended delaying elective procedures on March 17
Indiana: suspended elective procedures on March 16
Kentucky: canceled elective procedures on March 18
Louisiana: delayed elective procedures on March 21 for the foreseeable future
Maine: recommended canceling elective procedures on March 15
Maryland: suspended elective procedures effective March 24 on March 23
Massachusetts: allowed ASCs to cancel procedures they determined were elective March 18
Michigan: postponed elective procedures on March 20, effective until the state of emergency is lifted
Minnesota: halted elective procedures March 19
New Jersey: suspended elective procedures March 23, which'll be effective March 27
New Mexico: canceled elective procedure March 25, which'll be effective March 27
New York: delayed elective procedures March 23
North Carolina: canceled elective procedure March 23
Ohio: suspended procedures that involve personal protective equipment March 18
Oklahoma: delayed elective procedures on March 24
Oregon: ceased elective procedures on March 18
Pennsylvania: suspended elective procedures on March 19
Teneessee: suspended elective procedures until April 13 on March 24
Texas: delayed elective procedures until April 21 on March 22
Utah: canceled elective procedures on March 24
Virgina: delayed elective procedures through April 24 on March 25
Washington: canceled elective procedures on March 19
