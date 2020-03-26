27 states canceling elective procedures

Several state governors have issued executive orders to cancel elective surgical procedures in their state.

These 27 states have canceled elective procedures for the foreseeable future, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:

Alabama: suspended elective procedures on March 19

Alaska: canceled elective procedures on March 19

Arizona: suspended elective procedures on March 21

Colorado: suspended elective procedures until April 13 on March 19

Florida: halted elective procedures on March 20

Illinois: recommended delaying elective procedures on March 17

Indiana: suspended elective procedures on March 16

Kentucky: canceled elective procedures on March 18

Louisiana: delayed elective procedures on March 21 for the foreseeable future

Maine: recommended canceling elective procedures on March 15

Maryland: suspended elective procedures effective March 24 on March 23

Massachusetts: allowed ASCs to cancel procedures they determined were elective March 18

Michigan: postponed elective procedures on March 20, effective until the state of emergency is lifted

Minnesota: halted elective procedures March 19

New Jersey: suspended elective procedures March 23, which'll be effective March 27

New Mexico: canceled elective procedure March 25, which'll be effective March 27

New York: delayed elective procedures March 23

North Carolina: canceled elective procedure March 23

Ohio: suspended procedures that involve personal protective equipment March 18

Oklahoma: delayed elective procedures on March 24

Oregon: ceased elective procedures on March 18

Pennsylvania: suspended elective procedures on March 19

Teneessee: suspended elective procedures until April 13 on March 24

Texas: delayed elective procedures until April 21 on March 22

Utah: canceled elective procedures on March 24

Virgina: delayed elective procedures through April 24 on March 25

Washington: canceled elective procedures on March 19

