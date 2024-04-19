25 cities with the best quality of life

Ann Arbor, Mich., has been ranked the city with the highest quality of life for 2023 and 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication measured how satisfied residents are with their daily lives by metro area and took into account factors like crime, quality and availability of healthcare, quality of education, and average commute time. Read more about the methodology here.

The cities with the best quality of life in the U.S.:

1. Ann Arbor, Mich.

2. Boulder, Colo.

3. Madison, Wis.

4. San Jose, Calif.

5. Portland, Maine

6. Boston

7. Green Bay, Wis.

8. Hartford, Conn.

9. Rochester, N.Y.

10. Trenton, N.J.

11. Boise, Idaho

12. Washington, D.C.

13. Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

14. Grand Rapids, Mich.

15. Fort Collins, Colo.

16. Worcester, Mass.

17. Albany, N.Y.

18. Naples, Fla.

19. Syracuse, N.Y.

20. Manchester, N.H.

21. Lancaster, Pa.

22. New Haven, Conn.

23. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

24. Providence, R.I.

25. New York City