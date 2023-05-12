25 best places to retire in 2023, per Forbes

Twenty-five U.S. cities have been named the top places to retire in 2023 by Forbes, with factors including housing cost, taxes, healthcare, crime and natural risk hazard taken into account.

The list includes cities in 20 states and in all four domestic time zones. Read more about Forbes' ranking methodology here.

Twenty-five best places to retire in 2023:

Note: List is alphabetical, not numerically ranked.

1. Athens, Ga.

2. Augusta, Ga.

3. Bethlehem, Pa.

4. Charlotte, N.C.

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

6. Columbia, Mo.

7. Fargo, N.D.

8. Green Valley, Ariz.

9. Greenville, S.C.

10. Indianapolis, Ind.

11. Iowa City

12. Jacksonville, Fla.

13. Lawrence, Kan.

14. Lexington, Ky.

15. Lincoln, Neb.

16. Pittsburgh

17. Pittsfield, Ma.

18. Rochester, Minn.

19. San Antonio

20. Savannah, Ga.

21. Sioux Falls, S.D.

22. Spokane, Wash.

23. Sun City, Ariz.

24. Virginia Beach, Va.

25. Winchester, Va.