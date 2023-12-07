23 cities hardest hit by inflation

Miami, and its surrounding areas, has recently been named the U.S. city hardest hit by inflation this year, according to an October report from WalletHub.

While the U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high in 2022, it has slowed this year due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve.

To find how inflation affects different cities, WalletHub compared 23 metropolitan areas across two key metrics: how much the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, has changed from two months ago, and how much it has changed from one year ago.

The cities hardest hit by inflation in 2023:

1. Miami/Fort Lauderdale/West Palm Beach, Fla.

2. Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Fla.

3. Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario, Calif.

4. San Diego/Carlsbad, Calif.

5. Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell, Ga.

6. Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue, Wash.

7. Dallas/Fort Worth/Arlington, Texas

8. Washington, D.C./Arlington/Alexandria, Va.

9. Detroit/Warren/Dearborn, Mich.

10. Minneapolis/St. Paul/Bloomington, Minn.

11. New York City/Newark/Jersey City, N.J.

12. Anchorage, Alaska

13. Philadelphia/Camden, N.J./Wilmington, Del.

14. Denver/Aurora/Lakewood, Colo.

15. Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, Calif.

16. Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land, Texas

17. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

18. Boston/Cambridge/Newton, Mass.

19. Baltimore/Columbia/Towson, Md.

20. Phoenix/Mesa/Scottsdale, Ariz.

21. St. Louis, Mo.

22. Chicago/Naperville/Elgin, Ill.

23. San Francisco/Oakland/Hayward, Calif.