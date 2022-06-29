22% of physicians see malpractice premium increase

Twenty-two percent of physicians saw an increase in malpractice premiums in 2021 compared with 2020, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 18.

Data for the report was collected from physicians in the first quarter of 2022. Specialties surveyed included ophthalmology, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, dermatology and urology.

Here's how physicians said their malpractice premiums changed from 2020 to 2021:

Increased: 22 percent

Stayed the same: 62 percent

Decreased: 3 percent

Don’t know: 13 percent