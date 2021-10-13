22% of physicians considering nonclinical careers, Medscape finds

Twenty-two percent of physicians are considering leaving their profession for nonclinical careers, according to Medscape's Physician Nonclinical Careers Report 2021.

Medscape surveyed 2,533 physicians from various specialties from March 5 until May 14.



More insights from the report:



Reasons physicians are considering nonclinical careers

Burned out, but not from COVID-19 pandemic: 34 percent

Want to work fewer hours: 20 percent

Burned out from COVID-19 pandemic: 7 percent

Being a physician is not what they expected: 7 percent

Believe they will earn more money in a nonclinical career: 5 percent

Don't like being a physician: 4 percent

Other: 24 percent



How physicians have researched potential nonclinical careers

Looked online: 53 percent

Looked into careers that seem interesting: 53 percent

Spoke to someone who works in the area they are interested in pursuing: 26 percent

Spoke to a friend: 25 percent

Via social media: 18 percent

Consulted groups that help physicians with this: 12 percent



Nonclinical careers physicians are considering

Education/teaching: 42 percent

Healthcare business companies: 34 percent

Writing: 27 percent

Pharmaceutical company: 20 percent

Technology: 20 percent

Hospital leadership: 17 percent

Law: 8 percent

Unsure: 13 percent



How soon physicians think they will switch to nonclinical careers

Within the next six months: 15 percent

Within the next 7-12 months: 19 percent

With two to three years: 24 percent

Within four to five years: 14 percent

More than five year from now: 6 percent

Don't have a timeline: 18 percent

May never switch: 4 percent



To view the whole report, click here.