2023 CMS physician pay schedule could destabilize Medicare, AMA says

Patsy Newitt -  

Physicians are expecting to see a 4.42 percent pay cut in January with the proposed 2023 Medicare physician payment schedule, and paired with rising operating costs and inflation, this could further destabilize Medicare, according to a Sept. 8 article from the American Medical Association. 

"The payment system is on an unsustainable path that is jeopardizing patient access to physicians. The resulting discrepancy between what it costs to run a physician practice and actual payment, combined with the administrative and financial burden of participating in Medicare, is incentivizing market consolidation," AMA said in a Sept. 6 letter to CMS. 

In the letter, AMA urges Congress to do the following:

  1. Extend the 3 percent temporary increase in the Medicare fee schedule
  2. Provide relief for an additional 1.5 percent budget cut planned for 2023
  3. End the statutory annual freeze and provide an inflation-based update
  4. Waive the 4 percent pay-as-you-go sequester
  5. Extend the 5 percent incentive payment physicians can earn for participating in an advanced alternative payment model

