200 independent physicians unite as Philadelphia's Constitution Physician Alliance

Six independent physician associations in Philadelphia merged May 11, bringing together more than 200 physicians.

Constitution Physician Alliance was formed by Ben Franklin Physicians IPA, Broad Spectrum IPA, Delco Wellness Independent Physician Association, Liberty Independent Physician Group, Prestige Physicians Group IPA and Valley Forge IPA. The group includes specialists and primary care physicians with locations across the greater Philadelphia area.

The physician-owned and operated network will coordinate care between its members, with a focus on disease prevention and reducing hospital admissions. Larry Doroshow, MD, leads the association as board chairman and Timothy Fiorillo, MD, is medical director.

CareAllies, a Cigna company, manages all locations in the Constitution Physician Alliance network. The company works with physicians to develop value-based care models and manage patients across multiple payers.

