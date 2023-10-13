200,000 implant recalls and counting: What ASCs should know about ongoing Exactech lawsuits

More than 1,100 patients are suing medical device company Exactech, which began recalling artificial knees, hips and ankles in 2021, according to an Oct. 10 report from CBS News.

Patients who underwent procedures across hospitals, orthopedic centers and ASCs, found that some of the implants became worn out in just three years.

Exactech sent a letter to surgeons, blaming the defects on packaging issues dating back to 2004. The letter claimed that the packaging caused the plastic in knee components to wear out prematurely for 140,000 implants.

Voluntary recalls began in 2021, with additional implants being recalled throughout 2022.

Several of the lawsuits allege that Exactech did not warn patients and surgeons about knee implant loosening and instead replaced the finned tray component in a strategy called a "silent recall."

A page on Exactech's website outlines all of the knee, ankle and hip implants that are currently impacted.