20 specialties with the highest compensation

Neurosurgery is the specialty with the highest average annual compensation, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.
The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the 20 specialties with the highest average annual compensation:
Neurosurgery: $763,908
Thoracic surgery: $720,634
Orthopedic surgery: $654,815
Plastic surgery: $619,812
Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $603,623
Radiation oncology: $569,170
Cardiology: $565,485
Vascular surgery: $556,070
Radiology: $531,983
Urology: $529,140
Gastroenterology: $514,208
Otolaryngology: $502,543
Anesthesiology: $494,522
Dermatology: $493,659
Oncology: $479,754
Ophthalmology: $468,581
General surgery: $464,071
Colon and rectal surgery: $455,282
Pulmonology: $410,905
Emergency medicine: $398,990