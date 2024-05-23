20 specialties with the highest compensation

Neurosurgery is the specialty with the highest average annual compensation, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 20 specialties with the highest average annual compensation:

Neurosurgery: $763,908

Thoracic surgery: $720,634

Orthopedic surgery: $654,815

Plastic surgery: $619,812

Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $603,623

Radiation oncology: $569,170

Cardiology: $565,485

Vascular surgery: $556,070

Radiology: $531,983

Urology: $529,140

Gastroenterology: $514,208

Otolaryngology: $502,543

Anesthesiology: $494,522

Dermatology: $493,659

Oncology: $479,754

Ophthalmology: $468,581

General surgery: $464,071

Colon and rectal surgery: $455,282

Pulmonology: $410,905

Emergency medicine: $398,990