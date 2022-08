20 most diverse medical schools in the US: Report

A study from U.S. News & World Report found that in 2022, Howard University ranked as the most diverse medical school for students.

The study worked with the Robert Graham Center, a division of the American Academy of Family Physicians, to calculate the percentage of minority enrollment and to award U.S. medical schools a diversity score from 1 to 10.

Top 20 most diverse medical schools in 2022:

Note: Several universities tied for rankings

1. Howard University (District of Columbia): 76.8 percent minority enrollment

2. Florida International University (Miami): 43.2 percent minority enrollment

3. University of California Davis (Sacramento): 40 percent minority enrollment

3. University of Vermont (Burlington): 14.1 percent minority enrollment

5. University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): 38.9 percent minority enrollment

6. Kaiser Permanente (Pasadena, Calif.): 34 percent minority enrollment

6. Temple University (Philadelphia): 27.1 percent minority enrollment

6. University of Miami: 31 percent minority enrollment

9. East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.): 30.6 percent minority enrollment

9. University of Chicago: 30.3 percent minority enrollment

11. University of California Riverside: 32.3 percent minority enrollment

11. University of California San Francisco: 32 percent minority enrollment

13. Wright State University (Dayton, Ohio): 23.4 percent minority enrollment

14. Ohio State University (Columbus): 22.9 percent minority enrollment

14. University of California Los Angeles: 30.1 percent minority enrollment

16. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): 25.6 percent minority enrollment

16. Florida State University (Tallahassee): 27.4 percent minority enrollment

16. University of Arizona Tucson: 27.5 percent minority enrollment

16. University of Illinois (Chicago): 25.5 percent minority enrollment

20. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): 24.7 percent minority enrollment

20. University of Cincinnati: 20.6 percent minority enrollment