20 medical schools with the most NIH funding: US News

The National Institutes of Health provides funding to medical schools across the country for research every year, with Harvard University topping the 2022 U.S. News & World Reports list of most research grant money from NIH.
Twenty medical schools that received the most NIH funding in 2021, and the amount:
1. Harvard University (Boston): $1,911,393,279
2. University of Washington (Seattle): $1,041,625.579
3. University of California Los Angeles: $904,351,593
4. Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.): $808,005,626
5. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $720,769,276
6. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $708,443,137
7. Columbia University (New York City): $693,263,557
8. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $660,070,564
9. University of California San Francisco: $656,085,580
10. Washington University (St. Louis): $655,343,361
11. University of Pittsburgh: $622,866,000
12. University of California San Diego: $589,894,299
13. Vanderbilt University (Nashville): $584,060,319
14. Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.): $531,947,730
15. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): $525,076,407
16. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $517,678,183
17. Northwestern University (Chicago): $509,420,889
18. New York University: $500,385,182
19. University of Michigan- Ann Arbor: $465,747,457
20. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $451,600,852