20 medical schools with the most NIH funding: US News

The National Institutes of Health provides funding to medical schools across the country for research every year, with Harvard University topping the 2022 U.S. News & World Reports list of most research grant money from NIH.

Twenty medical schools that received the most NIH funding in 2021, and the amount:

1. Harvard University (Boston): $1,911,393,279

2. University of Washington (Seattle): $1,041,625.579

3. University of California Los Angeles: $904,351,593

4. Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.): $808,005,626

5. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $720,769,276

6. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $708,443,137

7. Columbia University (New York City): $693,263,557

8. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $660,070,564

9. University of California San Francisco: $656,085,580

10. Washington University (St. Louis): $655,343,361

11. University of Pittsburgh: $622,866,000

12. University of California San Diego: $589,894,299

13. Vanderbilt University (Nashville): $584,060,319

14. Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.): $531,947,730

15. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): $525,076,407

16. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $517,678,183

17. Northwestern University (Chicago): $509,420,889

18. New York University: $500,385,182

19. University of Michigan- Ann Arbor: $465,747,457

20. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $451,600,852