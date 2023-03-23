20 highest paying physician specialties in 2023

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Claire Wallace -  

Neurosurgeons are the highest paid physician specialists, earning an average of $788,313 annually, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report." 

The results were drawn from survey responses from 190,000 physicians over the last six years, including 31,000 in 2022.

Twenty highest paid physician specialties: 

1. Neurosurgeons: $788,313

2. Thoracic surgeons: $706,775 

3. Orthopedic surgeons: $624,043 

4. Plastic surgeons: $571,373 

5. Vascular surgeons: $557,632 

6. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $556,642 

7. Radiation oncologists: $547,026 

8. Cardiologists: $544,201 

9. Urologists: $505,745 

10. Radiologists: $503,564 

11. Gastroenterologists: $496,667

12. Otolaryngologists: $488,536 

13. Dermatologists: $468,509 

14. Anesthesiologists: $462,506 

15. General surgeons: $451,489 

16. Ophthalmologists: $449,315 

17. Oncologists: $447,312 

18. Colon and rectal surgeons: $445,685 

19. Pulmonologists: $400,650 

20. Nuclear medicine: $392,196

