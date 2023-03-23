20 highest paying physician specialties in 2023

Neurosurgeons are the highest paid physician specialists, earning an average of $788,313 annually, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
The results were drawn from survey responses from 190,000 physicians over the last six years, including 31,000 in 2022.
Twenty highest paid physician specialties:
1. Neurosurgeons: $788,313
2. Thoracic surgeons: $706,775
3. Orthopedic surgeons: $624,043
4. Plastic surgeons: $571,373
5. Vascular surgeons: $557,632
6. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $556,642
7. Radiation oncologists: $547,026
8. Cardiologists: $544,201
9. Urologists: $505,745
10. Radiologists: $503,564
11. Gastroenterologists: $496,667
12. Otolaryngologists: $488,536
13. Dermatologists: $468,509
14. Anesthesiologists: $462,506
15. General surgeons: $451,489
16. Ophthalmologists: $449,315
17. Oncologists: $447,312
18. Colon and rectal surgeons: $445,685
19. Pulmonologists: $400,650
20. Nuclear medicine: $392,196