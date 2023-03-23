20 highest paying physician specialties in 2023

Neurosurgeons are the highest paid physician specialists, earning an average of $788,313 annually, according to Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

The results were drawn from survey responses from 190,000 physicians over the last six years, including 31,000 in 2022.

Twenty highest paid physician specialties:

1. Neurosurgeons: $788,313

2. Thoracic surgeons: $706,775

3. Orthopedic surgeons: $624,043

4. Plastic surgeons: $571,373

5. Vascular surgeons: $557,632

6. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $556,642

7. Radiation oncologists: $547,026

8. Cardiologists: $544,201

9. Urologists: $505,745

10. Radiologists: $503,564

11. Gastroenterologists: $496,667

12. Otolaryngologists: $488,536

13. Dermatologists: $468,509

14. Anesthesiologists: $462,506

15. General surgeons: $451,489

16. Ophthalmologists: $449,315

17. Oncologists: $447,312

18. Colon and rectal surgeons: $445,685

19. Pulmonologists: $400,650

20. Nuclear medicine: $392,196