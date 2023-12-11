2 states addressing healthcare workforce shortages

While ASCs are preparing themselves for growth headed into 2024, many systems are still struggling to obtain top-of-the-line healthcare workers.

"The single greatest threat is not in bricks and mortar, or implants and supplies or payer reimbursements. Instead, it is systemic national shortages of perioperative professionals, starting with certified registered nurse anesthetists, surgical technologists and registered nurses," Les Jebson, regional administrator at Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, told Becker's. "Those that create a team-based care environment, offer flexible staffing and benefits and tight orchestration of procedure scheduling at specific locations will be better positioned to deal with this threat."

Several states across the U.S., including New York and Florida, are taking actions to bolster their healthcare workforces and combat shortages.

New York lawmakers are scheduled for a legislative hearing on Dec. 19 that will address pressing workforce needs, according to a Dec. 7 report from FingerLakes.com.

This hearing will gather input from healthcare workers, providers and stakeholders statewide to help legislators determine the most pressing needs when creating the 2024 state budget.

The main focus will be on addressing staffing challenges, reducing healthcare costs and introducing new education programs, with an eye on the projected $4.3 billion budget gap.

Florida legislators have introduced the "Live Healthy" initiative, which focuses on expanding the workforce, increasing access and encouraging innovation, according to a Dec. 11 report from NBC 2.

The legislative package calls for $900 million that would go toward expanding Florida's healthcare workforce with new opportunities for education and training.

The initiative would also remove barriers for foreign-trained physicians, broaden state assistance for medical and dental education, increase access for low income Floridians and allocate money for new healthcare innovations.