2 Rite Aid lawsuits in 2 weeks: What ASC leaders need to know

In March, pharmacy chain Rite Aid faced lawsuits from the Justice Department and Kentucky physician James Chaney. Here are six things to know about the lawsuits:

1. The Justice Department alleges that Rite Aid ignored "obvious red flags" when filling opioid prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

2. The government's lawsuit claims pharmacists either ignored or did nothing to report illegitimate prescriptions. When pharmacists tried to speak up, they were allegedly reprimanded by the chain.

3. Rite Aid allegedly submitted false and fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims as illegitimate opioid prescriptions were filled.

4. Kentucky physician James Chaney received $14 million in a lawsuit against Rite Aid and CVS for wrongly attributing drug orders to him.

5. In 2014, Mr. Chaney lost his medical license for allegedly running a pill mill. The jury found that Rite Aid attributed prescriptions to Mr. Chaney that the pharmacy chain knew he did not write.

6. Rite Aid will pay 45 percent of the award while CVS will pay the remainder.