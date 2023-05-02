2 New Jersey physicians charged with illegally distributing painkillers

Two New Jersey physicians were charged with unlawful distribution after allegedly improperly prescribing painkillers during patient visits, the Courier Post reported May 2.

The physicians, Emanuel Lamprou Jr., MD, of Cherry Hill, and Felicia Gonzalez, DO, of Toms River, allegedly prescribed the medication in March while practicing at Cherry Hill Pain Management & Wellness, according to the Courier Post.

Dr. Lamprou and Dr. Gonzalez are listed in the State of New Jersey Medicaid Fraud Division Provider Exclusion Report.