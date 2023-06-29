2 health data breaches resulting in lawsuits in 2023

There have been several major healthcare data breaches in 2023, impacting hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide. Two major data breaches have resulted in lawsuits so far this year.

Two breaches resulting in lawsuits for 2023:

1. A lawsuit has been filed against Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa. and Commonwealth Health System following a data breach that compromised the information of 181,764 patients. The lawsuit alleges that GVC compounded the potential injury to its patients by waiting almost two months to notify the general public of the breach. Commonwealth Health told patients it needed the two-month period to conduct a forensic audit before alerting the general public.

2. A data breach lawsuit against Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network was sent back to court after the health system said most of the affected patients lived in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit alleges that the health system allowed ransomware hackers to obtain protected health information from 657 patients, including nude photos used during cancer treatment.