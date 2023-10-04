19 hospitals, health systems hit with data breaches in 2 weeks

More than 40 million patients' medical information has been involved in data breaches this year; 2023 is on pace to break the record for most individuals affected in breaches.

Here are 19 healthcare data breach incidents that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 14:

1. Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, based in Safford, Ariz., said its communication systems and information systems were affected by a cybersecurity event. The hospital is working with law enforcement and outside experts to determine if any patient data was compromised.

2. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine said data for a limited number of its patients was compromised due to a breach at Nuance Communications, a healthcare artificial intelligence company owned by Microsoft with which the health system works.

3. An unauthorized party accessed systems at Oakdale, Calif.-based Oak Valley Hospital District and was able to gain access to files that contained patient data.

4. Nuance Communications, a healthcare artificial intelligence company owned by Microsoft, announced that 13 of its healthcare clients' data was affected by the MOVEit software breach. The breach, which occurred between May 28 and 29, affected 1.2 million patients.

5. Sightpath Medical filed a data breach notice on behalf of Sutter North Surgery Center in Yuba City, Calif. The incident resulted in an unauthorized party being able to access consumers' sensitive information.

6. Patient data from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health was compromised as the health system's imaging vendor, DMS Health Technologies, experienced a data security incident between March 27 and April 24.

7. Patients of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health had their data compromised in a MOVEit hack that stole private information from millions of people across the globe. The affected patients received care at the former Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, which now operates under the CommonSpirit name, and were exposed via the use of Nuance Communications.