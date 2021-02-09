16 physicians exit North Carolina health system

Sixteen physicians have plans to leave Mission Health over the next few months, according to a report in The Transylvania Times.

Ten physicians in Transylvania County are leaving the health system, but many plan to continue practicing medicine in the area.

Six more physicians also announced plans to leave the health system's Arden, N.C.-based Vista Family Health clinic in April to join Pardee UNC Health Clinic in Arden. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health is part of HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.

This announcement comes on the heels of Pisgah Urology Associates in Brevard deciding in December not to renew its contract with Mission Health. The health system also terminated the contract of Mark Lemel, MD, an orthopedic surgeon. His contract ends on March 31.

Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell told The Transylvania Times that the health system recently signed contracts with three new providers and all primary care locations remain open.

