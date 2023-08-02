16 healthcare leaders named to Forbes' '50 Over 50' for 2023

Forbes has released its annual "50 Over 50" list, featuring 200 women making an impact in four different categories: lifestyle, impact, innovation and investment.

Sixteen healthcare-related leaders made the list for their work reshaping the industry:

1. Avril Benoit, executive director of Doctors Without Borders

2. Bonnie Castillo, RN, president of the National Nurses United

3. Karen Knudsen, PhD, CEO of the American Cancer Society

4. April Anthony, CEO of Vital Caring

5. Gail Boudreaux, CEO of Elevance Health

6. Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle

7. Marianne De Backer, CEO of Vir Biotechnology

8. Lee Ann Fachko, CEO of Burlington Medical

9. Alexandria Forbes, PhD, founder and CEO of MeiraGTx

10. Susan Lang, founder of Visory Health

11. Sharon Mates, PhD, CEO and chair of Intra-Cellular Therapies

12. Molly He, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Element Biosciences

13. Martine Rothblatt, founder and CEO of United Therapeutics

14. Joanna Strober, founder and CEO of Midi Health

15. Shehnaaz Suliman, MD, CEO of Recode Therapeutics

16. Sally Susman, chief corporate affairs officer at Pfizer