15 most expensive neighborhoods for physicians to live in

The majority of the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S. for physicians to live in are located in California and Florida, according to a Jan. 29 report from CNBC.

The two states are also the ones with the most ASCs in the nation.

A home in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco will set a physician buyer back over $5,000 per square foot of space — 2,000% higher than the overall U.S. average.

The 15 most expensive U.S. neighborhoods for physicians, ranked by price per square foot:

1. South of Market, San Francisco: $5,415

2. Northwest Auburn, Auburn, Calif.: $4,416

3. Old Town Carpinteria, Carpinteria, Calif.: $4,129

4. Downtown Bellevue, Bellevue, Wash.: $3,619

5. Port Royal, Naples, Fla.: $3,375

6. Aqualane Shores, Naples, Fla.: $3,132

7. Stinson Beach, Calif.: $2,988

8. Star, Palm & Hibiscus Islands, Miami Beach, Fla.: $2,861

9. Crystal Cove, Newport Beach, Calif.: $2,771

10. Casa del Lago, Palm Beach, Fla.: $2,754

11. West Village, New York City: $2,680

12. Metropolitan Hill, New York City: $2,537

13. Fisher Island, Miami: $2,511

14. Hudson Square, New York City: $2,401

15. Jupiter Island, Fla.: $2,394