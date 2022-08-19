15 medical schools that leave students with the most debt

Medical school graduates are often saddled with large amounts of debt at the end of their education, and the class of 2021 was no exception.

According to a 2022 report from U.S. News & World Report, some universities leave students with more debt than others.

Here are 15 medical schools that leave students with the largest amount of debt and the average amount of debt:

1. Nova Southeastern University Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): $309,206

2. Western University of Health Sciences (Pomona, Calif.): $276,840

3. West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (Lewisburg): $268,416

4. New York Medical College (Valhalla): $266,849

5. Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (East Lansing): $261,527

6. Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Indianapolis): $257,744

7. University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $256,580

8. Ohio University (Athens): $243,230

9. Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (Blacksburg, Va.): $242,329

10. University of Illinois Chicago: $242,186

11. William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Hattiesberg, Miss.): $239,781

12. Drexel University (Philadelphia): $238,549

13. Tufts University (Medford, Mass.): $235,737

14. University of Vermont (Burlington): $235,369

15. Saint Louis University: $233,660