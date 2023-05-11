15 best medical schools for surgery, per US News

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore was named the best medical school for surgery, according to U.S. News and World Report's "Best Medical Schools" list for 2023-24.

The rankings, published May 10, are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. Here is the full methodology.

Here are the 15 schools with the top-ranked surgery programs:

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

2. University of California San Francisco

3. Harvard University* (Boston)

4. Duke University* (Durham, N.C.)

5. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

6. Stanford (Calif.) University

7. University of Pennsylvania* (Philadelphia)

8. Columbia University (New York City)

9. New York University (New York City)

10 (tie). Northwestern University (Chicago)

10 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis*

12 (tie). Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.)

12 (tie). University of California Los Angeles

12 (tie) Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)

12 (tie). Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

*Indicates a school that declined to fill out the U.S. News statistical survey. Prior year data is displayed and was used to calculate the school's ranking this year to give students access to the most recent data collected.