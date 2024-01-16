ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

14 states with the lowest resignation rates

Claire Wallace  

Massachusetts has the lowest quit rate among employees compared to any other state, with a quit rate of 1.38% a month as a percentage of total employment, according to research from HR tech company SelectSoftware Reviews based on 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

As many companies, medical providers and ASCs struggle to find and retain strong workers, Massachusetts has a quit rate more than 1.5 times under the national average resignation rate of 2.30%, according to a Jan. 16 press release sent to Becker's. 

The states with the lowest job resignation rates: 

1. Massachusetts

2. New York 

3. California 

4. Connecticut 

5. (tie) New Jersey 

5. (tie) Pennsylvania

6. (tie) Rhode Island

6. (tie) Maine 

6. (tie) Hawaii

7. (tie) Illinois 

7. (tie) District of Columbia 

8. Washington

9. Michigan 

10. New Hampshire 

