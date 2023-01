13 most popular medical side gigs for physicians

Medscape laid out physicians' side gigs in its 2022 "Physician Side Gigs" report.

Medscape surveyed more than 2,500 physicians on their side jobs.

Here are physicians' medical side gigs and the percentage of physicians participating:

Medical consulting:

Men: 27 percent

Women: 17 percent

Expert witness:

Men: 25 percent

Women: 11 percent

Chart review:

Men: 20 percent

Women: 12 percent

Medical moonlighting:

Men: 18 percent

Women: 17 percent

Speaking:

Men: 16 percent

Women: 13 percent

Telemedicine consulting and advising:

Men: 12 percent

Women: 15 percent

Medical device development:

Men: 4 percent

Women: 3 percent

Healthcare startup:

Men: 4 percent

Women: 3 percent

Medical spa work:

Men: 4 percent

Women: 5 percent

Medical podcasting:

Men: 3 percent

Women: 4 percent

EMR training:

Men: 2 percent

Women: 1 percent

Tutoring:

Men: 2 percent

Women: 2 percent

Mental health counseling:

Men: 2 percent

Women: 2 percent

My side gig does not include medical-related activities:

Men: 16 percent

Women: 21 percent