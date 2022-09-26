13 most popular medical, non-medical side gigs for physicians

Thirty-seven percent of physicians reported having a side gig in 2022 according to the Physician Extra Income report from Medscape.
Thirteen most popular medical side gigs:
1. Medical consulting
2. Expert witness
3. Chart reviewing
4. Medical moonlighting
5. Speaking
6. Telemedicine
7. Medical device development
8. Healthcare startup development
9. Medical spa work
10. Medical podcasting/blogging
11. EMR training
12. Tutoring
13. Mental health counseling
Thirteen most popular non-medical side gigs:
1. Real estate
2. Investing
3. Consulting
4. Teaching
5. Writing
6. Sports
7. Business consulting
8. Social media influencer
9. Cooking
10. Arts and crafts
11. Playing music
12. Life/career coaching
13. Photography