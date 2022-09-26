13 most popular medical, non-medical side gigs for physicians

Thirty-seven percent of physicians reported having a side gig in 2022 according to the Physician Extra Income report from Medscape

Thirteen most popular medical side gigs: 

1. Medical consulting 

2. Expert witness

3. Chart reviewing 

4. Medical moonlighting 

5. Speaking 

6. Telemedicine 

7. Medical device development 

8. Healthcare startup development 

9. Medical spa work 

10. Medical podcasting/blogging 

11. EMR training 

12. Tutoring 

13. Mental health counseling 

Thirteen most popular non-medical side gigs: 

1. Real estate 

2. Investing 

3. Consulting 

4. Teaching

5. Writing 

6. Sports 

7. Business consulting 

8. Social media influencer 

9. Cooking 

10. Arts and crafts 

11. Playing music 

12. Life/career coaching 

13. Photography  

