13 most popular medical, non-medical side gigs for physicians

Thirty-seven percent of physicians reported having a side gig in 2022 according to the Physician Extra Income report from Medscape.

Thirteen most popular medical side gigs:

1. Medical consulting

2. Expert witness

3. Chart reviewing

4. Medical moonlighting

5. Speaking

6. Telemedicine

7. Medical device development

8. Healthcare startup development

9. Medical spa work

10. Medical podcasting/blogging

11. EMR training

12. Tutoring

13. Mental health counseling

Thirteen most popular non-medical side gigs:

1. Real estate

2. Investing

3. Consulting

4. Teaching

5. Writing

6. Sports

7. Business consulting

8. Social media influencer

9. Cooking

10. Arts and crafts

11. Playing music

12. Life/career coaching

13. Photography