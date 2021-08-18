13 fastest growing private ASC, physician companies, per Inc. 5000

Thirteen ASC and physician practice groups or management companies appeared on Inc. 5000's 2021 list of fastest-growing private companies.

All companies featured are for-profit, independent entities and ranked based on three-year revenue growth. Below are the 13 companies with their rankings and growth percentage.

1. Endo1 Partners (Houston): 141 with 2,936 percent growth

2. Surgery Center at Corporate Way (Dayton, Ohio): 339 with 1,387 percent growth

3. Avecina Medical (Jacksonville, Fla.): 956 with 503 percent growth

4. American Physician Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 1,805 with 252 percent growth

5. Bethany Medical Clinic of New York (New York City): 2,245 with 190 percent growth

6. Doctor's Urgent Care (Troy, Mich.): 2,290 with 186 percent growth

7. Lake County Intermediate Care (Waukegan, Ill.): 2,817 with 141 percent growth

8. American Family Care (Birmingham, Ala.): 3,483 with 97 percent growth

9. Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (St. Charles, Ill.): 3,545 with 96 percent growth

10. Weil Foot & Ankle (Mt. Prospect, Ill.): 3,768 with 87 percent growth

11. Schweiger Dermatology Group (Long Island City, N.Y.): 3,806 with 85 percent growth

12. PM Pediatrics Management Group and Affiliates (Lake Success, N.Y.): 3,970 with 78 percent growth

13. Thompson Healthcare & Sports Medicine (Forked River, N.J.): 4,235 with 69 percent growth