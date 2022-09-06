12 ways for physicians to improve telehealth presence

Telehealth encounters increased substantially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many physicians keeping telehealth options due to their ease and affordability.

According to the American Medical Association, there are several ways that physicians can improve their telehealth presence.

Twelve ways physicians can improve their telehealth practice:

1. Eliminate actions that can be distracting, such as eating, drinking, or looking around the room.

2. Find a space with no external noise.

3. Look directly into the camera to make the best eye contact.

4. Project your voice.

5. Sit up straight.

6. Have good lighting, and use a background that mimics an actual medical practice.

7. Dress professionally as if you were meeting in person.

8. Put yourself in the center of the frame.

9. Place your device on a stable surface, do not try to hold it in hand, even if you are taking meetings on a cell phone.

10. Create a clinical experience.

11. Pause before responding to questions and concerns in case there is a lag on the patient's end.

12. Follow all best practices and relevant laws, including HIPAA and legal licensing.