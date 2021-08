Merritt Hawkins released its list of the most recruited physician and advanced practice specialties for 2021 Aug. 9.

Here are the physician specialties that made the list:

1. Radiology

2. Internal medicine

3. Obstetrics and gynecology

4. Anesthesiologist

5. Hematology and oncology

6. Gastroenterology

7. Cardiology

8. Neurology

9. Orthopedic surgery

10. Dermatology

11. Pulmonology

12. Oral and maxillofacial surgery