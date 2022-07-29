11 things that attract patients to a new practice: Report

Seventy-three percent of patients keep a "mental scorecard" on their likes and dislikes about their healthcare provider's office, a new study from EHR company ModMed and OnePoll found.

The 2022 "ModMed Patient Experience Report" used a random survey, conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, of 2,000 participants to determine what is important to them in seeking out a practice.

The survey results, released July 28, revealed 11 things that are most important to patients:

1. 69 percent of patients find website modernity important

2. 90 percent of patients think it's important that physicians use the latest technology

3. 46 percent of patients want their doctors to take notes with a tablet

4. 74 percent of patients think good online reviews are important

5. 61 percent of patients want to be able to make appointments online

6. 61 percent of patients want the payment portal to be intuitive

7. 79 percent of patients think timeliness is important; 42 percent have left a practice because of long wait times

8. 67 percent of patients think doctors should be personable and engaged

9. 75 percent of patients value the friendliness of waiting room staff

10. 44 percent of patients want to be able to view lab and test results through an online portal

11. 46 percent of patients want to be able to refill prescriptions through an app