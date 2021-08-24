11 stats on ASC employee turnover

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's 2021 Salary & Benefits survey includes a new section on ASC employee turnover trends during the pandemic in 2020. Here are 11 notable findings:

General

  • 18 percent  of ASCs reported turnover rates greater than 20 percent in 2020
  • 41 percent reported the same turnover rate as 2019
  • 35 percent reported a generally higher turnover rate in 2020 than 2019

Management staff

  • 24 percent of ASCs showed a turnover rate of 1 percent to 5 percent among management
  • 72 percent reported no management turnover at all

Clinical staff

  • 11 percent of ASCs reported no voluntary turnover in clinical staff
  • 48 percent reported a 1 to 5 percent turnover rate
  • 10 percent reported a more than 20 percent turnover rate

Nonclinical staff

  • 39 percent reported no voluntary turnover in nonclinical staff
  • 46 percent reported 1 to 5 percent turnover
  • 2 percent reported turnover rates higher than 20 percent

