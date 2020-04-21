Nebraska to allow elective surgeries after initial restrictions lift

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will allow surgeons to begin performing elective procedures May 4, after the initial elective surgery ban lifts, Siouxland News reports.

What you should know:

1. The elective surgeries are part of an initiative to restart Nebraska's economy. Nebraskan dentists, ophthalmologists and veterinarians will also be allowed to resume normal operations.

2. Mr. Ricketts put the restrictions in place to conserve resources to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state's hospitals have not been strained.

3. Restarting elective procedures will allow hospitals and surgery centers to remain financially viable during the pandemic.

