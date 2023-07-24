10 worst states for working from home

Alaska is the worst state to work from home, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 10, WalletHub determined the best states for remote work. The site compared the states and Washington D.C., across two dimensions: work environment and living environment. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 12 metrics including cybersecurity, internet cost and share of workers working from home.

Here are the 10 worst states for remote work:

1. Alaska

2. North Dakota

3. Montana

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi

6. Iowa

7. Hawaii

8. New Mexico

9. South Dakota

10. West Virginia