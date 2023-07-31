10 worst states for healthcare

West Virginia is the worst state for healthcare, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released July 31, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for healthcare. The site ranked the states and Washington D.C., across three dimensions: cost, access and outcomes. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 44 metrics including cost of a medical visit, physicians per capita and life expectancy.

Here are the 10 states with the worst healthcare systems, according to WalletHub:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Alaska

4. Alabama

5. Louisiana

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Georgia

9. Florida

10. North Carolina