10 worst states for healthcare

West Virginia is the worst state for healthcare, according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released July 31, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for healthcare. The site ranked the states and Washington D.C., across three dimensions: cost, access and outcomes. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 44 metrics including cost of a medical visit, physicians per capita and life expectancy.
Here are the 10 states with the worst healthcare systems, according to WalletHub:
1. West Virginia
2. Mississippi
3. Alaska
4. Alabama
5. Louisiana
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Georgia
9. Florida
10. North Carolina