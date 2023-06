10 USPI ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs where United Surgical Partners International is hiring administrators, according to its website's job postings.

Note: This isn't an exhaustive list.

1. Advance Endoscopy Center, based in Creve Coeur, Mo., seeks an administrator.

2. Advanced Regional Surgery Center, based in Jeffersonville, Ind., seeks an administrator.

3. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano (Texas) seeks an administrator.

4. Mayfield Spine Surgery Center, based in Cincinnati, seeks an administrator.

5. Palm Beach International Surgery Center, based in West Palm Beach, Fla., seeks an administrator.

6. Pearland (Texas) Surgery Center, seeks an administrator.

7. Potomac View Surgery Center, based in Oxon Hill-Glassmanor, Md., seeks an administrator.

8. Silver Cross Surgery Center, based in New Lenox, Ill., seeks an administrator.

9. SurgCenter Tucson (Ariz.) seeks an administrator.

10. The Surgery Center of Chevy Chase, based in Chevy Chase, Md., seeks an administrator.