10 US cities where physicians get the most take-home pay after taxes

For physicians looking to maximize their take-home pay after taxes, Memphis, Tenn., might be the place to go. It tops the list of cities where workers bring home the most pay following federal and local taxes and cost of living adjustments, according to a March 15 report from Bloomberg.

For every $100,000 workers in Memphis earn, they bring home $86,444.

Ten cities where physicians receive the most take-home pay, and their earnings after taxes per every $100,000:

Note: Three cities tied for seventh.

Memphis, Tenn.: $86,444 El Paso, Texas: $84,966 Oklahoma City: $84,498 Corpus Christi, Texas: $83,443 Lubbock, Texas: $83,350 Houston: $81,171 San Antonio: $80,124

7. Fort Worth, Texas: $80,124

7. Arlington, Texas: $80,124

10. St. Louis: $79,921