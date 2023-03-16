10 US cities where physicians get the most take-home pay after taxes

For physicians looking to maximize their take-home pay after taxes, Memphis, Tenn., might be the place to go. It tops the list of cities where workers bring home the most pay following federal and local taxes and cost of living adjustments, according to a March 15 report from Bloomberg.
For every $100,000 workers in Memphis earn, they bring home $86,444.
Ten cities where physicians receive the most take-home pay, and their earnings after taxes per every $100,000:
Note: Three cities tied for seventh.
- Memphis, Tenn.: $86,444
- El Paso, Texas: $84,966
- Oklahoma City: $84,498
- Corpus Christi, Texas: $83,443
- Lubbock, Texas: $83,350
- Houston: $81,171
- San Antonio: $80,124
7. Fort Worth, Texas: $80,124
7. Arlington, Texas: $80,124
10. St. Louis: $79,921